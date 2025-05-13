A Chilling True-Crime Doc With Twists And Turns Is Leaving Netflix Users Furious

"A Deadly American Marriage" looks into the case of married couple Jason Corbett and Molly Martens, whose apparent domestic bliss ended with Corbett dead after they relocated from Ireland to North Carolina. Molly and her father, Thomas Martens, became the primary suspects of the brutal and bloody 2015 murder, but the case soon became an incredibly complex web of differing accounts, allegations about the victim's character, and many other peculiarities you'd expect from a truly captivating true crime documentary. Not to spoil anything, but things get really strange before the credits roll.

The gory murder, the ensuing investigation and revelations, and the increasing focus on the fate of the victim's young children are the exact type of material that will get a viewer's blood boiling, and many have been quick to express their opinions about the documentary's events online. "#ADeadlyAmericanMarriage just pissed me off so bad," as user @MissBrittani2U described their viewing experience on X, previously known as Twitter. "I don't know if I've ever screamed at my tv more than I have while watching this doc. I had to take a break and rage shovel some ice cream down straight from the carton to calm down," to quote @sj1colorado, who took things one step further. Users like @brandonlongwx, @2022loveisland, @NeysaStylist, @Aoifs123, and many others have also aired their frustrations and views about who's guilty — though keep in mind that some of the language the viewers use while expressing their sentiments gets pretty colorful.

"A Deadly American Marriage," in other words, is one of those true crime docs that will suck the viewer in and make them invested in the proceedings. If you want to see what the fuss is all about, the documentary is available for streaming on Netflix.