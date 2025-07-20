Why Steven Spielberg Turned Down Jackie Chan's Jurassic Park Pitch

When looking at American cinema of the late 1980s to the early 1990s, two of the most prominent names within that era come to mind: Steven Spielberg and Jackie Chan. Spielberg's filmography dominated Hollywood throughout the 1980s, serving as a prominent influence in popular culture that helped define the decade. As for Chan, his prolific career in China started to gain prominence within mainstream North America, particularly with his 1995 action comedy, "Rumble in the Bronx."

In 1993, Steven Spielberg had, on paper, the most successful year any filmmaker has had in Hollywood history. For starters, his dinosaur blockbuster, "Jurassic Park," became the highest-grossing film not just of that year, but of all time at the worldwide box office, topping his previous record that "E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial" had held since 1982. That same year, "Schindler's List" hit theaters to universal acclaim, winning him his first two Academy Awards, including Best Director and Best Picture. Spielberg continued to ascend in Hollywood throughout the 1990s, roughly around the same time Jackie Chan hit his mainstream American breakthrough, with "Rumble in the Bronx" and "Rush Hour" in particular turning him into a major draw. As Jackie Chan's star began to rise in North America, he expressed admiration for filmmakers whom he would love to work with, including George Lucas, Francis Ford Coppola, James Cameron, and, of course, Steven Spielberg. Chan had a particular interest in combining his action filmmaking sensibilities with the visual effects that American blockbusters have pioneered.

With this in mind, one could only imagine the massive box office success a "Jurassic Park" film starring Chan would be! Unfortunately, such an irresistible concept never came into fruition.