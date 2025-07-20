5 Best Movies Shot On An iPhone

If one knows about the evolution of film camera technology, it can be fun to visually trace changing cinematic aesthetics. There was a time, very early in cinema history, when film cameras were so enormous and fragile that they couldn't be moved too freely. Filmmakers were forced to shoot nothing but wide, locked-down shots. Also, cameras could only hold so much physical film, forcing each take to be carefully choreographed in order to save the previous celluloid resource. Eventually, cameras became a little more limber, and engineers found ways to mount them on dollies, cranes, etc., allowing filmmakers to create more dynamic, fluid motions. Cameras continued to get smaller. Camera operators could pick them up and walk around with them. When the Steadicam was invented, a camera could now be safely mounted onto the camera operator's body, allowing for the most dynamic range of motion yet.

Then, when film was replaced by digital, the amount of physical celluloid no longer mattered. Digital cameras unbound filming entirely, and filmmakers soon had the ability to shoot extended takes on a camera that they could easily lift with one hand. Camera rigs became smaller and smaller. Image quality changed dramatically, of course, but by the time we got to the 2010s, cameras were so sophisticated that filmmakers could shoot whole movies on their mobile phones. We've walked a long road since the Lumiere Bros.

The first feature film ever shot on a mobile phone was the 2005 documentary "New Love Meetings," an Italian interview film about love, sex workers, and optimism, which was shot on the Nokia N90. Since then, several daring filmmakers have experimented with the iPhone aesthetic, testing if a tiny, pocket-sized camera can produce something truly cinematic.

The following films, presented in no particular order, prove that mobile phones are vital filmmaking tools for a new generation, and that striking, gorgeous imagery can be captured with them.