Why Jon Favreau Stopped Directing Marvel Movies After Iron Man 2

Iron Man is still one of the most popular Marvel heroes in the public consciousness despite not appearing on screen in a movie since "Spider-Man: Far From Home," and that popularity doesn't seem to be slowing down anytime soon. The dream team of director Jon Favreau and Robert Downey Jr. defined the earliest days of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but their partnership as filmmaker and star actually concluded after "Iron Man 2," and some fans are surprised by that when they revisit the Avenger's first trilogy of movies. Well, Favreau had a good reason to step away from the Marvel movie scene after his second outing with Tony Stark, and it has everything to do with the break-neck pace the MCU movies had in those days.

2008's "Iron Man" changed the course of the superhero movie genre along with Christopher Nolan's "The Dark Knight," and Robert Downey Jr.'s debut as the character grossed $585 million at the box office, which meant Marvel and Paramount Pictures probably wanted to get rolling on a sequel as quickly as possible. The Walt Disney Corporation bought the entirety of Marvel Entertainment in 2009, which only increased the pressure to produce a sequel as quickly as possible. With the studio trying to get "Iron Man 2" out into the world at the speed of sound, the management's glare on the production was already multiple times more intense than it was for the first "Iron Man," and Favreau carried that burden as the director.

It's reasonable for Favreau to look at how complicated this type of superhero moviemaking was going to get and head for the hills (only to be confronted with the chaos of modern Star Wars properties years down the road!), and that's not a slight at Kevin Feige, Marvel Studios, or Robert Downey Jr. at all. The director still makes cameo appearances as Happy Hogan, even as recently as last year's "Deadpool & Wolverine," and remains on understandably good terms with Downey, Feige, and Cheadle. That wild schedule is a lot for anyone to handle, and once his time was up, Favreau decided to let someone else deal with "Iron Man 3."