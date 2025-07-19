The Lex Luthor Detail In James Gunn's Superman That Makes No Sense

This article contains spoilers for "Superman."

By now, plenty has already been written about the more absurd aspects of James Gunn's "Superman." Those aspects are intentional, of course — efforts to remove the film from the more self-serious tone of some other recent adaptations and embrace the silliness of the comics. No character in the movie embodies that philosophy better than Nicholas Hoult's Lex Luthor, whose bulging eyes and furrowed brow get put through the ringer over the course of the film's two hours.

It's perfect casting, and Hoult plays the classic Superman villain with overflowing, cartoonish evil. He shouts, he screams, he laughs at cruelty, and he obsesses over Superman. It's all good fun, but when you put your villain so fully in the mustache-twirling space, you run the risk of crossing the "this makes no sense" line, and "Superman" inevitably makes that mistake.

The detail I'm speaking of concerns Ultraman, who's revealed to be an imperfect clone of Superman created by Lex, and who battles the real Kryptonian on several occasions throughout the movie. In each of these fights, Lex controls Ultraman like some maniacal arcade-stick twiddler learning fatalities on "Mortal Kombat II." He has a whole room full of lackeys monitoring the fight, and as Luthor shouts out numbered commands — each one corresponding to a different fighting move — his command center translates them to Ultraman.

The setup gives Hoult plenty of opportunity to be ridiculous, but it also, quite frankly, makes no sense.