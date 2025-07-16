The Classic Seinfeld Episode That Jason Alexander Couldn't Relate To

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The only thing you can reasonably expect from an episode of "Seinfeld" is some variation of Jerry (Jerry Seinfeld), Elaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus), George (Jason Alexander), and Kramer (Michael Richards) causing trouble wherever they go. It's in their nature to sow chaos. The beloved sitcom was unlike any other comedy on television because it reveled in its characters' psychopathy without the catharsis of moral resolutions – barring the divisive series finale. But as much as these four were the face of the show, "Seinfeld" was made great on account of its memorable batch of side characters, with one of the most famous being the infamous Soup Nazi (Larry Thomas).

When it comes to the best episodes of the series, "The Soup Nazi" is no doubt one of them. The main throughline follows the "Seinfeld" crew making trouble at a local hot soup place run by a man (later revealed as Yev Kassem) locals have dubbed the Soup Nazi on account of his strict demeanor. When you come in, you place your money on the counter, give your order, move to the left, get your food, and leave. Any interruptions to the process result in a loud "no soup for you" decree.

New Yorkers will stand in long lines just to get in, despite the hostile customer service, because the soup is just that good.

The season 7 episode came about because writer Spike Feresten told series co-creator Larry David about the place he used to frequent in Manhattan called Soup Kitchen International, which was run by its strict owner named Ali "Al" Yeganeh — a man whom customers used to call the Soup Nazi (via DVD featurette). It ended up being the first episode Feresten wrote for "Seinfeld," funnily enough. Wayne Knight knew the establishment firsthand, having bore witness to the long lines, expensive prices, and shortchanged bread. As it would happen, it turns out Jason Alexander himself also ate at Soup Kitchen International before, yet seemed to have a much different experience.