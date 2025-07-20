The Ben Affleck Sci-Fi Movie That Bradley Cooper Missed Out On

If you only know Bradley Cooper from films like "A Star Is Born" and "Maestro," it would be incredibly difficult to picture him in "Armageddon." Knowing his full scale as an actor, however, it's pretty disappointing that he didn't end up in the movie.

Cooper, after all, is notorious for juggling genres. From the comedic capers of the "Hangover" films and the romantic comedy-drama antics of "Silver Linings Playbook" to playing real-life Navy SEAL Chris Kyle in Clint Eastwood's controversial "American Sniper," Cooper has long established himself as one of those rare people who you can throw in the middle of pretty much any project and trust him to make it work. Case in point: An argument could be made that Cooper's most emotionally impactful role to date is voicing Rocket — the genetically-modified raccoon who, on paper, should be the most ridiculous Marvel Cinematic Universe character in history, but who ended up serving as the beating heart and tragic soul of James Gunn's "Guardians of the Galaxy" trilogy.

Since many actors who actually ended up landing roles in "Armageddon" — such as Steve Buscemi, Peter Stormare, Owen Wilson, and many others — enjoy a similar genre-breaking reputation, it would have been interesting to see how an early-game Cooper would have approached plying his trade with them. Then again, Ben Affleck did a pretty good job as Harry Stamper's (Bruce Willis) lantern-jawed sidekick/wannabe son-in-law, and things haven't gone too badly for either of them, so perhaps it all worked out for the best.