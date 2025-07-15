Johnny Galecki And Simon Helberg Had A Big Bang Theory Tradition That Almost Killed Them

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When you're the star of a major TV show — like, for example, "The Big Bang Theory," Chuck Lorre and Bill Prady's massively popular CBS sitcom that ran for 12 years and the same number of seasons, you probably have to follow some basic rules. An understandable one is that, as an actor, you need to keep yourself physically safe as best as you can, because an injury could be disastrous for the entire production. Apparently, "Big Bang Theory" stars Johnny Galecki and Simon Helberg, who played friends and California Institute of Technology colleagues on the series from start to finish, didn't think about this when they kept renting ill-advised boats whenever the cast went to Comic-Con together.

As Jessica Radloff revealed in her 2022 book "The Big Bang Theory: The Definitive, Inside Story of the Epic Hit Series," Galecki and Helberg, despite knowing very little about boats at all, started a super-dangerous tradition whenever the whole gang found themselves in San Diego for the massive convention. "For some reason, Simon and I had this thing where we have rented a lot of boats together, which makes no sense because neither of us are sailors," Galecki said. "But every time we went to Comic-Con and we'd rent a boat, he'd buy a captain's hat, and we'd just endanger everyone's lives."

Prady, understandably, had a much different and much less casual memory of this whole thing. "When they told us the story of how they all chartered a boat but none of them knew what they were doing, I just remember thinking, 'Well, this almost ended very badly,' and my stomach just flipped." After saying the only other time in his life that he'd felt that sick and concerned was after his daughter was in a non-fatal but still scary car accident, Prady said, of how he felt upon hearing Galecki's confession, "So to answer the question, nausea."