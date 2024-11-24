Why Kaley Cuoco's Penny Is Missing From Two The Big Bang Theory Season 4 Episodes

For her part, Kaley Cuoco also told Jessica Radloff that the experience was terrifying ... partly because she signed a document before surgery agreeing that doctors could amputate her leg if they absolutely needed to. "Everything ended up fine, and I was up and working a week later, but the doctors acted like I was never going to walk again," Cuoco recalled, remarking that she understood that the experience was scary ... and was just glad it all worked out okay. "It's still too much for me to go into, and it sounded way worse than it was. And of course it was spiraling and everyone was freaking out, which I get. It scared people."

Not only did Cuoco come out of this horrifying situation with her leg intact, she also had some bizarre priorities when she first woke up from her procedure. "My accident also happened when we were in the middle of one of our biggest contract negotiations," Cuoco told Radloff. "I don't know what possessed me to say this — and it is so f***ed up given how serious the injury was — but the minute I came out of recovery from surgery, I said to Johnny, 'Did the deal close?' And he said, 'Yeah, we got it.' It had closed while I was in surgery, and of all things, that's what was on my mind. So terrible."

So how did Chuck Lorre help Cuoco out during her genuinely scary medical emergency? As he recalled in the book, he was reeling over news of Cuoco's injury when he unexpectedly ran into a friend, Dr. Stephen Lombardo, who just so happened to work in a major orthopedic clinic at Cedars-Sinai Hospital. Lorre asked for the good doctor's assistance, which helped get Cuoco into surgery faster. "But it was an absolutely miraculous intervention that I ran into Dr. Steve on that golf course," Lorre mused. "Every time I see him, I say, 'Thank you! You saved Kaley! On a lesser level, you saved 'The Big Bang Theory'!'"