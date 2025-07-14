William Shatner's screen acting career has spanned decades, having begun in 1951 with an appearance in a whodunnit called "The Butler's Night Off." He was also famously a member of the Greek chorus in a rather striking 1957 film adaptation of Sophocles' "Oedipus the King," as well as Alexei in a 1958 adaptation of "The Brothers Karamozov." Having already appeared in multiple hit shows, including "The Twilight Zone" and "The Man from U.N.C.L.E.," Shatner exploded in fame after starring in "Star Trek." Gene Roddenberry's space opera wasn't a huge hit when it first aired, but it entered eternal syndication shortly after its cancellation, ensuring that it would remain in reruns for many, many years. Thus, "Star Trek" had become a cult hit by the early '70s, and Shatner became a permanent fixture in the pop consciousness.

Of course, his "Star Trek" fame was a two-edged sword. People knew who Shatner was, but he wasn't able to find the best work as a result. Shatner had a few plum roles over the years — he hosted all seven seasons of "Rescue 911" — but didn't start getting awards attention until he secured guest spots in "The Practice," playing the brash Denny Crane. Shatner won his first Emmy for "The Practice," and then won another, reprising his "Practice" role on the spin-off series "Boston Legal."

After that, jobs became catch-as-catch-can for Shanter, who celebrated his 94th birthday in March 2025. Case in point: In 2019 alone, Shatner appeared in a little-known straight-to-home-media sci-fi movie titled "Creators: The Past," an animated actioner titled "To your Last Death," and, weirdest of all, a horror film called "Devil's Revenge." Shatner also co-wrote "Revenge," and it happens to be his worst-rated film on the Internet Movie Database. Based on 459 reviews, it has a rating of 2.7 out of 10.