Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 3 Drops The Perfect Twilight Zone Reference

Spoilers for "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" to follow.

"Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" sure loves to put Spock (Ethan Peck) in comedic situations. In season 1's "Spock Amok," he accidentally exchanged bodies with his fiancee T'Pring (Gia Sandhu) during a mind meld gone wrong. Then, in season 2's "Charades" (which /Film named the funniest "Star Trek" episode ever), Spock was transformed into a full-blooded human and had to relearn how to be a Vulcan.

Now, "Strange New Worlds" season 3 has unveiled its own comedic Spock adventure as part of its two-episode premiere. To do so, it's also brought back one of the campiest yet most powerful villains from "Star Trek: The Original Series."

In "Wedding Bell Blues" (helmed by "Charades" director Jordan Canning), Spock and Christine Chapel (Jess Bush) are getting married! Except, they previously broke up ... and Christine has just arrived on the Enterprise with her new boyfriend, Dr. Roger Korby (Cillian O'Sullivan). Korby is the only one who remembers the truth, though, and he soon snaps Spock to reality.

But they don't have much success making anyone else remember. Spock and Christine's wedding planner is the reality-warping Trelane (Rhys Darby), a character who appeared in the original "Star Trek" series episode "The Squire of Gothos" (where he was played by William Campbell). Trelane, you see, is jealous of the oh-so-handsome and perfect Dr. Korby and wants to humiliate him by forcing him to watch his girlfriend marry her ex.

In "The Squire of Gothos," Trelane's puckish trouble-making foreshadowed the denouement twist that, by his species' standards, he's a child. His clash with Captain Kirk (William Shatner) ends with his parents showing up to scold him.

When the wedding actually comes in "Wedding Bell Blues," Korby is forced to be Christine's man of honor and wear a flower wreath, lest Trelane send him to a cornfield. That word choice is pointed, because it comes from the classic "Twilight Zone" episode "It's A Good Life," which is also about a spoiled kid with the world at his fingertips.