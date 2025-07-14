The Career-Changing '90s Crime Thriller Matt Damon Missed Out On

Hollywood's metaphorical attic is full of stories and rumors about legendary actors who turned down or missed out on iconic roles that could've steered their careers in an entirely different direction. Jake Gyllenhaal bombed his "The Lord of the Rings" audition, Matthew McConaughey thought he got Jack's role in "Titanic" when he didn't, and Russell Crowe had one of the worst table reads ever (according to director P.J. Hogan) that prevented him from getting the lead part in the beloved rom-com "My Best Friend's Wedding." I'm here to tell you about another scenario that, in retrospect, probably wasn't as painful or unfortunate, considering how the life path of the actor in question has unfolded after missing out on an Oscar-nominated role in one of the most memorable "twist movies" of the '90s.

As you might've figured, I'm talking about Gregory Hoblit's "Primal Fear," the 1996 psychological thriller led by Richard Gere, which landed a young Edward Norton his first Oscar nomination. Norton played Aaron Stampler, a wimpy and stuttering altar boy at 19, who's been charged with the murder of his Archbishop. Facing a possible death penalty, his only hope lay in Gere's big-time defense attorney, Martin Vail, who took the young boy's case pro bono.

Given how stellar the film turned out, it was perhaps for the best that the 26-year-old Matt Damon lost the role of Aaron to Norton. Though at the time, he understandably felt frustrated about it.