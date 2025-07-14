The Big Bang Theory's Johnny Galecki Starred In An Awful Horror Sequel To A Beloved Movie

Gore Verbinski's take on "The Ring" is regarded as a masterpiece by many horror fans, which is no small feat considering that it's a remake of a bona fide J-horror classic. The film tells the story of Rachel Keller (Naomi Watts), a journalist who uncovers the horrifying truth behind a cursed video tape after her niece dies. In short, anyone who views the tape will be killed by Samara (Daveigh Chase), a well-dwelling spirit, after seven days — and stopping her is virtually impossible. The movie expertly — and terrifyingly — taps into the fear of technology and the supernatural, while also telling a good, old-fashioned ghost story.

Since its release in 2002, "The Ring" has spawned two sequels, neither of which are particularly good. In fact, "Rings" — the third installment starring "The Big Bang Theory's" Johnny Galecki — is downright awful, as evidenced by its 8% score on Rotten Tomatoes. While the movie provides a few passable jump scares and updates the lore for the digital world, it lacks the cohesiveness and overwhelming sense of dread that make the original hold up so well after all these years. A shame, really, as a "Ring" movie about the dangers of social media could have been interesting.

Galecki, however, plays a character who isn't unlike Leonard Hofstadter, the physicist he played for 12 seasons on "The Big Bang Theory." His character Gabriel Brown also loves science, as he's a biology professor who wants to change the world with his scientific discoveries. Unlike Leonard, though, Gabriel is so married to his pursuits that it proves to be his undoing in the end.