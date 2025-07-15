Why Adult Swim Canceled Metalocalypse, According To The Show's Creator

Brendan Small and Tommy Blacha's animated series "Metalocalypse" follows the adventures of the death metal band Dethklok, the most extreme band on Earth. While performing their growly, Cookie-Monster rock songs, they focus on desolation, decay, and death. Off-stage, too, they are frequent witnesses to all manner of gore and horror; in one episode, they unwittingly hire a costumer who uses human skin to make their leather costumes. Despite the blood and misery of their everyday lives, however, the members of Dethklok were still callow, dumb, spoiled rock stars, complaining about their trailers, picking over the size of their giant paychecks, and whining about having to work on time. They all believed in the bleak, murderous ethos of death metal, but they were also brats and a-holes just as much as mainstream celebrities.

The gore was, of course, played for laughs. It was so extreme, one couldn't help but giggle at how shocking it was. On "Metalocalypse," Dethklok fans were regularly killed and mutilated by vicious accidents, often leaving the tops of their heads severed, their lolling tongues left exposed. It was slapstick of the highest order. "Metalocalypse," despite its extreme levels of gore, lasted for 61 episodes over its four seasons. The show ran sporadically from 2006 to 2012 (it took 2011 off), and eventually returned for a 47-minute special, "Metalocalypse: The Doomstar Requiem – A Klok Opera," in 2013, as a means to finally wrap up the series. "Doomstar," however, ended on a cliffhanger. Small had said in the past that he always wanted "Metalocalypse" to consist of four seasons and a movie, but revealed in a 2013 interview with Midia Mikes that the series would continue.

But that continuation was not to be. Adult Swim canceled "Metalocalypse" before it could address the cliffhanger, leaving fans dangling in perpetuity. In 2016, when talking to Loudersound, Small posited that the cancellation was ultimately born of bad blood between him and Adult Swim over a Kickstarter campaign that Small launched to get a conclusion made.