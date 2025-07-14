How Columbo's Cast Really Felt About Working With Steven Spielberg

Before Steven Spielberg was THE Steven Spielberg, he was a young 22-year-old TV director working under contract for Universal Studios. In the early 1970s, directing TV was not nearly as glamorous a job as directing for films, and Spielberg bounced around between various properties on the Universal lot as he tried to prove what he could do. Some of his early credits include directing an episode of Rod Sterling's follow-up to "The Twilight Zone" called "Night Gallery," a futuristic episode of "The Name of the Game," and two episodes of a procedural drama called "The Psychiatrist."

These work-for-hire jobs bear only a glimmer of the Spielberg we will come to know and love, but it was his next directing gig where he really came to shine: directing the first episode of the classic detective show "Columbo."

By the time Spielberg arrived on set to direct "Murder by the Book," the first episode of "Columbo" following its pilot, Peter Falk was already a veteran actor over 20 years his senior. Despite not being the network's first choice for the job (NBC executives tried to cast crooner Bing Crosby in the role), Falk owned the role as soon as he stepped on screen. So, how did Falk and the rest of the cast really feel about working with the young maestro hiding in their midst? One of the actors on set told all in an interview for the book "The Ultimate Columbo."