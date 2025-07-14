James Gunn's Superman Couldn't Be More Different Than His First, Forgotten Superhero Movies

James Gunn seemingly used to hate superheroes. One can see this in several of his early movies. The fact that he is now the master of a whole, completely earnest superhero universe — led by his own aw-shucks "Superman" movie — feels strange. The man has clearly made a 180-degree turn away from his impish, youthful impulses toward deconstruction and has embraced a po-faced superhero seriousness that the young Gunn may not recognize.

Case in point: In 2000, when writer/director James Gunn was still on the rise, he penned Craig Mazin's low-budget superhero comedy "The Specials," starring Thomas Haden Church, Rob Lowe, Jamie Kennedy, Padget Brewster, and Judy Greer. Gunn and his brother Sean also appeared in the film. It followed the titular superhero team on their day off, when there was no crime to fight and no supervillains to foil. The Specials all had superpowers, but looked largely unremarkable in civilian life, a blue-skinned energy being notwithstanding. They all discussed banal, personal topics, kvetching about their personal relationships and financial hardships. One of them, the Weevil, even considers leaving the Specials for a better-funded superhero team.

Gunn was breaking down superhero conventions with "The Specials," depicting ultra-beings not as noble fighters for righteousness or even self-serious vigilantes wracked by guilt, but plain-spoken, none-too-intelligent everypeople infected with recognizable everyday lust, greed, and boredom. They would fight crime if the situation called for it, but they were, back at base, just as petty as you or me.

And "The Specials" isn't the only case of Gunn ripping heroes to shreds. At least three of his movies are about how being a superhero is terrible in practice. Something shifted along the way, however, and Gunn changed his tune. It may have been the success of "Guardians of the Galaxy" that turned him from a satirist into a company man.