Why The I Am Number Four Franchise Was Canceled

Three years after "I Am Number Four," the best bang-for-buck box office hit of the YA craze arrived in "The Maze Runner." By that time, however, hopes for a sequel to director D. J. Caruso's movie had been well and truly dashed. Fans of "I Am Number Four" had been calling for an adaptation of the second book in the Lorien Legacies series, "The Power of Six," and in 2013, Caruso seemed fairly positive about such a thing — though he wasn't sure whether he'd be involved. Speaking to I Am Rogue, he said:

"There's been some talk in the past couple of months about trying to do something because there is this audience appetite out there [...] I think DreamWorks is getting [the rights to the other novels], too, so it'll be interesting. I don't know if I'd be involved, but I know they're talking about it."

However, no such follow-up ever materialized, and star Alex Pettyfer seemed to think he knew why. In 2021, the actor spoke to ScreenRant, telling the outlet that while he "really loved" making "I Am Number Four," he thought that DreamWorks' approach of having the book and movie debut around the same time maybe had something to do with the film's performance. "They tried some really interesting, creative publicity where the film and the book are released at the same time," he said, before going on to highlight a run of under-performing films from the studio around the same period. "DreamWorks had 'War Horse,' they had Hugh Jackman did that robot movie [the 'Rocky' meets 'Iron Giant' sci-fi sports film 'Real Steel'], and there was one other film," he said. "And I think just as a collective slate, maybe the movies didn't perform as well as they should have. And so the slate was kind of wiped clean for DreamWorks to start again with a new slate relationship with funding."

It seems, then, that despite its modest take, "I Am Number Four" simply didn't do well enough at the box office to convince DreamWorks to make a sequel. That, combined with the critical drubbing the film received, meant the franchise was shuttered before it really had a chance to get going. The movie certainly failed to make the list of /Film's own favorite young adult adaptations and isn't all that fondly recalled today. But in the age of streaming, there is surely hope for a revisit, especially given the book series has become a sprawling saga of its own.

According to author James Frey, who spoke to SFGazette in 2024, a reboot of the series might be happening with Neal Moritz producing. "We are in process on it," he said, "and I can't say whether it will actually ever get made or not, but I have great people I'm working with who are trying to make it happen, for sure." There haven't been any significant updates since then, but it seems at the very least that all is not lost.