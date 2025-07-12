The Most Unrealistic Part Of James Gunn's Superman Isn't The Superhero – It's Far More Depressing

Caution: this article contains spoilers for James Gunn's "Superman."

Right from the first scenes of James Gunn's new film "Superman," we know what the film's villain, Lex Luthor (Nicholas Hoult) is up to. Naturally, Luthor hates Superman (David Corenswet), and has been using a cadre of computer experts, supervillain sidekicks, and a masked vigilante of his own to pummel the Man of Steel into the ground. Luthor, before the film has even begun, knows the secrets of Kryptonite, and has carefully studied Superman's fight moves, allowing him to best the superhero in hand-to-hand combat (via the remote-controlled villain Ultraman).

Lex Luthor is also depicted as a tech billionaire with his hands deep inside the world's media. There are brief montages in "Superman" showing pundits parroting Luthor's anti-superman rhetoric on a Twitter-like social media site. Luthor doesn't necessarily own the social media, but it's easy to see the parallels that Gunn is drawing between Luthor and Elon Musk. According to the world Gunn has built, the Daily Planet is one of the few remaining news outlets that is interested in hard-hitting, honest journalism. It remains untouched by Luthor's tainting influence.

This dovetails with a subplot about Lois Lane (Rachel Brosnahan) and her Daily Planet compatriots investigating Luthor's shadowy involvement with a war that is about to break out between the fictional countries of Boravia and Jarhanpur. Although it remains unclear how, Luthor is certainly manipulating the conflict for his own benefit. Superman's ability to stop wars is lousing with one of Luthor's many schemes. By the end of the movie, Lois and her co-workers will uncover the truth, and Luthor's villainy will be brought into the public eye. Luthor is subsequently shamed, his evils now laid bare for all the world to see.

This, sadly, is the least realistic part of "Superman." And this is a film with Green Lantern in it. As we know all know from the last 15 years, using the truth to shame a villainous billionaire has hardly any effect.