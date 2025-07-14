James Gunn's Superman Has The Same Climax Problem As Zack Snyder's Man Of Steel

This article contains spoilers for the end of "Superman."

James Gunn's "Superman" is a fun ride with a great cast, but it's also filled to the brim to the extent that you barely have a moment to catch your breath. An early scene where Lois Lane (Rachel Brosnahan) interviews Clark Kent (David Corenswet) as Superman provides a nice break after the action-packed intro, suggesting that a similar ebb and flow will continue throughout the rest of the movie. Instead, we hardly get another slow moment from that point on, as the film cuts frantically from one frenetic set piece to the next until credits roll.

While the movie could have benefitted from some more time spent building out a proper character arc for Clark (or, really, anyone), the comic book-y action is so colorful and fun, and the energy of the film is so fresh, that you likely won't mind too much about wild pacing. That is, until you get to the climax of the film, where things sort of stagnate. Locked in combat with Ultraman, who's revealed to be an imperfect clone of himself created by Lex Luthor (Nicholas Hoult), Kal-El enters a lengthy slugfest that takes him across Metropolis as it's destroyed by an interdimensional rift.

While that all sounds cool, and there are highlight moments throughout, the climax fight runs into the exact same problem that plagued the end of Zack Snyder's "Man of Steel" — when you have Superman fight someone with his same powers, the result just isn't that interesting. In both films, the big battle at the end basically amounts to two wrecking balls smashing into each other in midair. It's exciting in concept, but it gets old quick.