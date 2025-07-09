How To Watch Karate Kid: Legends At Home

"Karate Kid: Legends" is available to watch at home on a variety of streaming platforms. As of this writing, the legacy sequel can be found on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, and Fandango at Home, with prices ranging between $19.99 and $24.99, depending on whether you want to rent or purchase it. However, the movie will also wax onto Netflix in the near future, as the streaming service has an exclusivity agreement with Sony.

That said, viewers who prefer physical media will be pleased to know that "Karate Kid: Legends" will be available on 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD on August 26, 2025. In addition to a standard solo release, "Karate Kid: Legends" will also be part of a boxset with all of the other "Karate Kid" movies, which you'll be able to pick up on Amazon when the time comes. The set also includes the short-lived "Karate Kid" animated series from 1989, making it an essential purchase for franchise purists.

Wherever or however you decide to watch the movie, don't go into "Karate Kid: Legends" expecting any major connections to "Cobra Kai," as you might be disappointed. This is an attempt to expand the franchise with a new young hero at the heart of the action, but it remains to be seen if Li Fong will return for more adventures down the line, as a sequel has yet to be confirmed.