How To Watch Karate Kid: Legends At Home
"Karate Kid: Legends" is a legacy sequel that bridges the gap between the most disparate corners of the franchise. The film follows O.G. star Daniel LuRusso (Ralph Macchio) and the sensei from the 2010 "Karate Kid" reboot, Mr. Han (Jackie Chan), as they combine their veteran expertise in kung fu and karate to prepare young Li Fong (Ben Wang) for the ultimate martial arts competition. The film offers a prototypical "Karate Kid" story about a young underdog having to overcome the odds, and it's entertaining viewing if you're a fan of flicks of this ilk.
Unfortunately, "Karate Kid: Legends" wasn't a mammoth box office success, earning just $104 million on the back of a $45 million budget (excluding promotional costs, which are usually double the budget). This suggests that the millions of fans who discovered the property through Netflix's hugely successful "Cobra Kai" spin-off series weren't as excited about a new movie set in this universe. However, some viewers will be pleased to know that the film is now available to watch at home. So, without further ado, let's find out how you can check it out from the comfort of your own living room.
Karate Kid: Legends is available to buy and rent on various streaming platforms
"Karate Kid: Legends" is available to watch at home on a variety of streaming platforms. As of this writing, the legacy sequel can be found on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, and Fandango at Home, with prices ranging between $19.99 and $24.99, depending on whether you want to rent or purchase it. However, the movie will also wax onto Netflix in the near future, as the streaming service has an exclusivity agreement with Sony.
That said, viewers who prefer physical media will be pleased to know that "Karate Kid: Legends" will be available on 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD on August 26, 2025. In addition to a standard solo release, "Karate Kid: Legends" will also be part of a boxset with all of the other "Karate Kid" movies, which you'll be able to pick up on Amazon when the time comes. The set also includes the short-lived "Karate Kid" animated series from 1989, making it an essential purchase for franchise purists.
Wherever or however you decide to watch the movie, don't go into "Karate Kid: Legends" expecting any major connections to "Cobra Kai," as you might be disappointed. This is an attempt to expand the franchise with a new young hero at the heart of the action, but it remains to be seen if Li Fong will return for more adventures down the line, as a sequel has yet to be confirmed.