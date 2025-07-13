The Friends Cast Had A Secret Tradition Before Filming Every Episode

"Friends," aka one of the best sitcoms of all time, follows a group of buddies who hang out in New York City. Whether they're drinking coffee in Central Perk or watching nude exhibitionists walk around their apartments, it's a show about a group of pals who are connected at the hip, supporting each other through thick and thin, and having fun along the way.

What's more, that sense of camaraderie existed behind the scenes, as the sitcom's cast — Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer, and the late Matthew Perry — had a ritual to pump each other up before filming each episode. Cox recalled the experience during an appearance at the Inc. 5000 conference, as documented by PEOPLE:

"We'd get in a huddle and we would say, 'Alright everybody! Good luck!' And we'd give each other a hug and a high five."

It's been over 20 years since "Friends" aired its final episode, and the cast has moved on to other projects since then. However, the fact Cox is still sharing behind-the-scenes anecdotes about her experiences on the sitcom proves that it's still immensely popular. That said, the days of group huddles between the former castmates appear to be over, as they barely get to see each other these days.