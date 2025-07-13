The Big Bang Theory's Kaley Cuoco Missed Out On A Major Murder Mystery Movie

What Kaley Cuoco didn't know is that she would get another huge opportunity right after losing the role of Birdie Jay in "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Story." As she told Jessica Radloff, the day after she was crying over not joining Rian Johnson's cast, she got a call about the movie that would become her next project: 2022's romantic comedy "Meet Cute," which ultimately starred Cuoco alongside Pete Davidson.

"They were like, 'We have an interesting script,'" Cuoco recalled of "Meet Cute," which she also ended up producing under her company Yes, Norman (named for her beloved dog). Still, she says she almost didn't even bother auditioning, thinking she "sucked" and "nobody" wanted her involved, presumably because she was so upset over losing such a big part so recently. Finally, she was talked into it, especially because Davidson was already set to appear in the Peacock original ... and Cuoco loved it, calling it a "magical little script."

"And I would've never gotten it if I [got 'Knives Out']. It just shows you that you're where you're supposed to be," Cuoco concluded. "I mean, I was gutted over that. And that's when I thought I was on fire, like, I'm for sure getting that. And they were like, 'No, we're going to go with Kate [Hudson].'"

Cuoco did say that she got a little cocky about the whole thing before she lost the part in "Glass Onion" to Hudson. "[But the whole time prior,] I was thinking I was hot sh*t: I'm going to be with Daniel Craig," she admitted, referencing Craig's "Knives Out" lead Benoit Blanc. "This is amazing. But I couldn't be happier with how things turned out."

"And maybe I'll get to audition for the third one," Cuoco said slyly. (She is, I should note, not in the listed cast of "Wake Up Dead Man," the forthcoming third "Knives Out" movie, but Johnson and Craig seem like they'll be doing this for a while ... so there's still time!) Aside from "Meet Cute," Cuoco has produced and starred in a lot of projects since playing Penny in "The Big Bang Theory," including another romantic comedy ("Role Play"), the Peacock original "Based on a True Story," HBO Max's cheeky animated take on the DC supervillain, "Harley Quinn" (where Cuoco clearly has a ton of fun voicing Harley herself), and, of course, "The Flight Attendant."