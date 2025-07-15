Why Stephen Baldwin Was Fired From An Underrated '80s War Movie

During an episode of his "One Bad Movie" podcast, Stephen Baldwin discussed his brief time on the set of "Casualties of War" with guest Jamie Kennedy, revealing that Sean Penn ordered his onscreen platoon mates to shun Michael J. Fox off-camera. "We can't be friends with Mike Fox," Penn told them. "Our characters, we hate him. So, you have to hate him with me. Do what I tell you."

Baldwin, however, did not comply. As the actor told Kennedy, "Once Sean Penn told Stephen Baldwin from Massapequa, 'Don't talk to Mike Fox' ... the first thing I did was [tell Mike Fox], 'Hey, I thought you were great in 'Family Ties.'" (Baldwin has also talked about this incident on his Instagram.)

Causing static with one of the most celebrated actors of his generation was probably not wise, but, provided Baldwin's recollections are accurate, I'm pretty sure I know what got him 86'd from "Casualties of War." Later in the interview, Baldwin said he had an issue with Penn mumbling his lines during a take, so he asked for De Palma to cut. "You don't cut my camera," said De Palma. After apologizing, Baldwin then asked De Palma if Penn was going to continue speaking his dialogue in this manner. This enraged his director, who got in the actor's face and shouted, "You don't ask what Sean is gonna do! Do you understand me?!"

A week later, Baldwin was called into a meeting with producer Art Linson, who informed the actor that he'd been fired and would be on a plane home later that evening. When Baldwin said he needed to go back to his hotel room and pack his things, Linson replied, "Everything in your room has already been packed."

Baldwin's loss was a boon for John C. Reilly, who took over the role of the slow-on-the-uptake Private First Class Herbert Hatcher. This was the future Academy Award nominee's first speaking role in a film, and he absolutely nails the part. As for Baldwin, he's had a successful career and appeared in a handful of good movies (e.g. "The Usual Suspects" and "Mrs. Parker and the Vicious Circle"), but he's mostly a reality show clown anymore. Hard to believe that a guy who'd ask a legend like Brian De Palma to cut a take isn't booking respectable work nowadays.