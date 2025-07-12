Angelina Jolie's First Major Movie Was A Panned Sci-Fi Sequel

Everyone's got to start somewhere, and that somewhere ain't necessarily got to be pretty. Take Tom Cruise, for example. He made his film acting debut in Franco Zeffirelli's teen romance "Endless Love," an avalanche of ick notable for its Diana Ross/Lionel Richie theme song and notorious for the scene where Shirley Knight's bohemian mother watches approvingly from the top of a staircase as her 15-year-old daughter (Brooke Shields) has firelit sex with her 17-year-old boyfriend (Martin Hewitt). Somehow, Cruise survived this association with one of the most atrociously awful movies of the 1980s to become one of the world's biggest movie stars.

On the less scandalous end of the spectrum, Paul Newman's first movie was the biblical epic "The Silver Chalice," for which he received mostly lousy reviews. Jessica Lange was ridiculed for conjuring the ghost of Carole Lombard to play a daffy starlet in the 1976 remake of "King Kong." And George Clooney has probably heard just about enough of the misbegotten 1983 horror flick "Grizzly II: Revenge" over 40 years after it became the title that would always lead off his filmography.

Once actors have achieved a certain degree of success, these ignominious beginnings should become a lot easier to stomach. But when it comes to Angelina Jolie's career, stomaching that first movie proved literally difficult.