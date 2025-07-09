The Big Bang Theory's Prop Department Gave Penny An Unauthorized Last Name

There's a pretty famous thing on "The Big Bang Theory" regarding Penny's last name — which is to say, she doesn't have one. Kaley Cuoco's bubbly, friendly, and gorgeous aspiring actress — who moves in across the hall from Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons) and Leonard Hofstadter (Johnny Galecki) in the show's pilot and becomes an indispensable part of their lives as a result — is just Penny for most of the series, though she takes Leonard's last name when the two get married in season 9 (and, I suppose, when they get married again in season 10). Still, we see packages meant for Penny and her driver's license on the show, and in Jessica Radloff's 2022 book "The Big Bang Theory: The Definitive, Inside Story of the Epic Hit Series," Scott London, the head of the show's props department, opened up about the time he put Penny's "last name" on a package for the sake of realism.

In the season 2 episode "The Work Song Nanocluster," Penny starts a business selling "Penny Blossoms," or little floral hair ornaments, out of her apartment and goes sort of insane in the process ... to the point where she unexpectedly gets an order of her own creations in the mail. Apparently, London went ahead and put the last name "Teller" on the package, and eagle-eyed fans spotted it, screenshotted it, and declared that her last name was Teller. (Yes, it does sound like Penn and Teller, the famous magic duo. Put a pin in that.)

"Props had to put a label on it and it happened to be on camera," writer and executive producer Steve Molaro explained (somewhat tersely) to Radloff in the book. "We didn't sanction it, we didn't write it, and we didn't intentionally put it there. It's fun to think about, sure, but we certainly never talked about it."

"It's amazing these producers don't communicate better. I think it was Bill Prady, because he's friends with Penn and Teller ... but I was told, 'make it Teller,' because I always say, 'What do you want for a last name?'" London recalled before saying that he typically just gave Penny his own surname. "For a while, I used my last name, London, as her last name just so there was something. But the only name I know that was given to me was Teller because I had to put a last name on the label or on the driver's license. I mean, you can't just tell me to ship to Penny with no last name!" Sorry, but London is right! That's how mail works!