Matt Damon's Early Western Flop Found A Fan In Quentin Tarantino

There are few interview subjects more candid, unpredictable, and downright entertaining than Quentin Tarantino. As far as filmmakers go, he exists on a saltily rarified plane with trash-talker supreme Orson Welles. He can be dishy, prickly and outrageously cocky, but as arguably the most influential filmmaker of his generation, he's at least earned the right to sound off on all things cinematic. And while I don't always agree with him (there were passages of his book "Cinema Speculation" that made me see red, particularly his dismissal of Peter Yates' "The Friends of Eddie Coyle"), I appreciate that his opinions are coming from a fiercely sincere and deeply knowledgeable place.

While I enjoy Tarantino's brashness, I think he's at his very best when he goes to the mat for underappreciated film artists. Soon after he broke through with "Reservoir Dogs" in 1992 and established himself as an outspoken cinephile, he championed the films of Brian De Palma. This was not exactly an opportune time to sing the director's praises, as he'd just hit the skids commercially and critically with the trio of "Casualties of War," "Bonfire of the Vanities," and "Raising Cain." For the vocal contingent of mainstream reviewers who'd long dissed De Palma as a Hitchcock rip-off artist, this felt like sweet vindication. For those of us who'd been enraptured by De Palma's sui generis pure cinema, wherein the filmmaker was clearly working ecstatic variations on familiar themes as so many great classical musical composers have done for centuries, aside from "Bonfire" he was actually operating at the height of his powers ("Casualties of War" is the best American film about the Vietnam War ever made).

So it was exciting to see a young bomb-thrower like Tarantino call BS on the ignorant De Palma hatred, and not just stick up for the filmmaker but call him "the greatest director of his generation." Mind you, this is a generation that includes Steven Spielberg, Martin Scorsese, and Francis Ford Coppola. Also mind you: Tarantino is 100% correct.

There are many other instances of Tarantino talking up a living filmmaking legend when they needed a boost, and, aside from his kind words for De Palma, I don't think he's ever been more righteously spot-on than the time he preached the gospel of Walter Hill.