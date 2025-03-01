Gene Hackman's Western Roles Ranked

Gene Hackman was an American original: an everyman actor with unremarkable physical features who became exceptional through the sheer force of his authenticity. Actors can drive themselves nuts trying to be believable, to simply inhabit a scene as a human being with sincere purpose, but Hackman was only ever genuine. He was also prolific, which means that his gift was occasionally squandered in some less-than-stellar films, but we watched them anyway because the promise of a new Hackman performance was worth the time. Now that he's left us for good at the age of 95, those hours we spent watching dreck like "Loose Cannons" or "The Replacements" hardly feel like a waste.

Hackman appeared in all kinds of movies, and excelled at so many different types of roles that he was never closely associated with one particular genre. But there was something about Westerns that perfectly suited his unfussy performance style. The rugged lack of pretension inherent in films set during America's vigorous pursuit of its manifest destiny allowed Hackman to be dazzlingly, sometimes frighteningly ordinary. The men he played in the seven Westerns in which he starred are very capable of violence, but some are more prone to indulge this viciousness than others. They've all witnessed the awful toll of lawlessness, and, to varying extents, look to enforce some kind of order on the worlds they inhabit.

All of Hackman's Westerns carry a charge. Whether they can maintain that charge when he's not on screen is a different matter. Though they're all worth watching, here are Gene Hackman's Westerns ranked from the least effective to the very best.