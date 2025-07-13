Why Olivia Wilde's Dr. Remy Hadley Left House M.D.

Before Jon Favreau brought the wild west to space with "The Mandalorian" on Disney+, he brought space down to the wild west in "Cowboys and Aliens." The blockbuster starring Daniel Craig and Harrison Ford was one of the hottest projects on the market, and when the producers of the film offered Wilde the role of a mysterious woman at the heart of the film's story, she took the opportunity. This required Wilde to take a "leave of absence" from the show in season 7 so she could go off and shoot the film, with Thirteen appearing in the early part of the season before officially leaving the show before season 8 kicked off.

Everyone involved in making "House" was happy to give Wilde the time to make the film, which tied in well with her character's subplot of dealing with her Huntington's disease diagnosis. But as one of the rare characters on the show whom House actually respected, her absence was felt when she left for good, making only a brief appearance in the series finale.

Luckily for Wilde, she made the right call taking the part. Even if "Cowboys and Aliens" didn't make the biggest splash, it did open the door for her to star in more films and eventually direct her own: the coming-of-age comedy "Booksmart" and the twisty thriller "Don't Worry Darling."