How Jim Parsons Feels About Always Being Associated With The Big Bang Theory

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There are some actors who probably sort of hate being identified with one project or show, and if Jim Parsons did feel that way, I think that would be more than fair. Yes, Parsons booked the role of a lifetime with Sheldon Cooper, a theoretical physicist whose disdain for others masks an unexpectedly big heart, on "The Big Bang Theory," Chuck Lorre's CBS sitcom that Parsons led for 12 years and seasons. (Parsons was flanked, of course, by Johnny Galecki, Kaley Cuoco, Kunal Nayyar, Simon Helberg, Melissa Rauch, and Mayim Bialik, who played Sheldon's best friends Leonard and Penny Hofstadter, Raj Koothrappali, Howard Wolowitz, Bernadette Rostenkowski-Wolowitz, and his wife Amy Farrah Fowler, respectively.)

In Jessica Radloff's 2022 book "The Big Bang Theory: The Definitive, Inside Story of the Epic Hit Series," Parsons was quite clear: he's happy that Sheldon resonated with so many audiences, especially those who saw themselves in the nerdy, stubborn, yet sweet guy. "I am really honored to be the actor who is tasked with playing Sheldon, who has connected in that way," Parsons said of his deeply unique character. "The reaction people have to him and so many other things about this life in Hollywood, they never seem exactly the same to me, meaning it doesn't feel like the same thing as when I was watching shows and beginning to be attached to characters."

Parsons continued, "There's a certain feeling of, 'It's not that this isn't real, but it can't be exactly the same 'cause I'm doing it.' I'm also not completely displeased that I have trouble comprehending all of that because this industry can be so divorced from reality at times. But logically, it's been nothing but a blessing in my life." Apparently, Jim Parsons' mother, Judy, feels the exact same way, because she also spoke to Radloff about Sheldon Cooper's continued influence on her life.