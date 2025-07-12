How Jim Parsons Feels About Always Being Associated With The Big Bang Theory
There are some actors who probably sort of hate being identified with one project or show, and if Jim Parsons did feel that way, I think that would be more than fair. Yes, Parsons booked the role of a lifetime with Sheldon Cooper, a theoretical physicist whose disdain for others masks an unexpectedly big heart, on "The Big Bang Theory," Chuck Lorre's CBS sitcom that Parsons led for 12 years and seasons. (Parsons was flanked, of course, by Johnny Galecki, Kaley Cuoco, Kunal Nayyar, Simon Helberg, Melissa Rauch, and Mayim Bialik, who played Sheldon's best friends Leonard and Penny Hofstadter, Raj Koothrappali, Howard Wolowitz, Bernadette Rostenkowski-Wolowitz, and his wife Amy Farrah Fowler, respectively.)
In Jessica Radloff's 2022 book "The Big Bang Theory: The Definitive, Inside Story of the Epic Hit Series," Parsons was quite clear: he's happy that Sheldon resonated with so many audiences, especially those who saw themselves in the nerdy, stubborn, yet sweet guy. "I am really honored to be the actor who is tasked with playing Sheldon, who has connected in that way," Parsons said of his deeply unique character. "The reaction people have to him and so many other things about this life in Hollywood, they never seem exactly the same to me, meaning it doesn't feel like the same thing as when I was watching shows and beginning to be attached to characters."
Parsons continued, "There's a certain feeling of, 'It's not that this isn't real, but it can't be exactly the same 'cause I'm doing it.' I'm also not completely displeased that I have trouble comprehending all of that because this industry can be so divorced from reality at times. But logically, it's been nothing but a blessing in my life." Apparently, Jim Parsons' mother, Judy, feels the exact same way, because she also spoke to Radloff about Sheldon Cooper's continued influence on her life.
Judy Parsons, Jim Parsons' mom, hears from a lot of Big Bang Theory fans about her son's role
Judy Parsons, who was also interviewed by Jessica Radloff for the book, said that she hears from people all the time about the positive impact her son's work has had on their lives. "It's so rewarding when people come up and tell me what joy watching those reruns brings them," she shared. "A former neighbor told me that the only time they saw their daughter, who has many health issues, laugh and smile is when she watches the show." The proud mom continued:
"She said, 'As long as she's concentrating on that, you can tell that her body just relaxes and she enjoys it.' I even had a doctor tell me that he recommends 'The Big Bang Theory' to his patients who are suffering from depression because 'everybody needs laughter.' I mean, what a joy to hear that. I have gotten Christmas cards from people in Germany just thanking me for being his mom."
Not only that, but it seems as if even Jim Parsons' own family felt a major and gutting loss when Parsons stopped playing Sheldon Cooper (he elected to walk away from the show rather than continue for a mix of personal and professional reasons). "A few months after 'Big Bang' ended, my mother texted me to see what was going on since I had just moved back to New York and said, 'Are you happy to be there?' I said, 'I really am,'" the younger Parsons recalled. "I was telling her some of the things I was doing and people I was seeing, and she was like 'Well, that's great!' followed by 'I'm in a real depression.' And I was like 'Oh God! Why?' And she said, 'Because the show is over."
"There's no rulebook to being a parent of someone who suddenly everybody knows," Jim Parsons mused about the difficulties, such as they are, that his family faces thanks to his role as Sheldon. "It really is trial by fire for the family members as much as it is for the actor themselves, if not worse, because there's not that focus of the job to keep coming back to for them."
Jim Parsons' colleagues know his performance as Sheldon is incredible — and he has the Emmys to prove it
Throughout Jessica Radloff's book, several of Jim Parsons' friends and colleagues on "The Big Bang Theory" absolutely lavish him with praise, which isn't surprising; apparently, his audition was so good that co-creator Chuck Lorre was unsure of whether or not the actor could even possibly reproduce it afterwards. Lorre's fellow creator Bill Prady told Radloff that, when Parsons' performance ultimately earned the actor a handful of awards, he wasn't surprised at all. "He created what will be an iconic television performance," Prady gushed. "Jim is part of a select group of actors who create characters who become part of the cultural landmark. That he was acknowledged at the Golden Globes and Emmys ... my reaction was, 'That's right. That's correct,' Because you're seeing a kind of once-in-an-era performance." Prady continued by saying, "The fact that Jim Parsons could take a basket of Sheldon's prickly qualities and turn that into a character you loved is a credit to him as a performer and person."
Parsons won four Emmys for playing Sheldon Cooper — in 2010, 2011, 2013, and 2014 — alongside one Golden Globe in 2011. (He was also nominated several other times for both awards and picked up individual nods at the Screen Actors Guild Awards from 2011 to 2016 alongside ensemble nominations for the entire cast.) As Parsons told Radloff, he still can't believe he actually won, and as she notes in the book, only a handful of actors have ever won four Emmy awards in the lead actor category. "I have lovingly referred to my Emmys as the four sisters at some point or another," Parsons joked. "I remember each experience very distinctly, and they were all an unexpected delight. I would think, 'Surely they're not going to give it to me! I mean, look at him over there! He's wonderful! Look at him, he's so handsome!' I don't know if I thought about it that much, but that's the feeling."
