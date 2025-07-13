Why Amber Tamblyn's Dr. Martha Masters Left House M.D.

Even in its least interesting seasons (which isn't a dig by any stretch), David Shore's beloved medical drama, "House" (or "House, M.D.", as some folks call it) always featured complex, multi-layered, and intellectually provoking recurring characters. Naturally, everybody had their favorites (Olivia Wilde's mysterious Thirteen was mine) for different reasons, but regardless of who you preferred, all of them were intriguing to some degree because of how they treated (and were treated by) Hugh Laurie's insufferably mean genius, Dr. Gregory House.

The fresh face in the penultimate season was Dr. Masters, played by Amber Tamblyn, a third-year medical student and intern who was extremely bright yet inexperienced due to her lack of training. She was smart and well-educated, but also too obedient and by-the-book, which irritated the hell out of House, since he usually went against the book and broke as many rules (ethical or otherwise) as needed to successfully diagnose every one of his patients. At one point, House had even given Masters bogus tasks and unnecessary medical procedures to perform, so he could do whatever he wanted without having someone constantly looking over his shoulder and potentially tell on him to his boss. Masters also had a naïve belief in people's generally good nature that House despised, which gave him numerous opportunities to deliver his hilariously rude antics for our amusement.

Though Masters' goodness was refreshing, ultimately, she was a younger, more innocent and immature version of Jennifer Morrison's Dr. Cameron, and didn't feel like a character who'd have a place in the series to stick around for too long. That was all by design.