How Star Trek Legend Leonard Nimoy Ended Up In The Big Bang Theory
"The Big Bang Theory" had some excellent guest stars over the years, and thanks to the main characters' pop culture interests, quite a few of them were major "Star Trek" names. Wil Wheaton's turn as a malignant version of himself is a recurring character worthy of a spin-off, while folks like George Takei and William Shatner also have fun "The Big Bang Theory" cameos in their résumés. However, there's one "Star Trek" titan who's largely absent: Leonard Nimoy. This is explained in-universe by Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons) being such a Spock mega-fan that he has a restraining order from the actor.
Entertainingly, Nimoy's absence is almost a character in its own right. Sheldon's ultimate idol was referenced on the show several times, and Nimoy ended up making a fitting cameo in "The Big Bang Theory" season 5, episode 20 ("The Transporter Malfunction") ... by voicing Sheldon's Spock action figure. In a 2012 interview with Collider, Nimoy explained how his involvement with the episode came to be:
"They asked me to appear on the show. For various reasons, a physical appearance didn't work out, but when they came up with this idea of voicing the Spock character with Sheldon being given a 'Star Trek' transporter, I thought the whole idea was wonderful. It was a way for me to deliver an appearance on the show and to work with that very, very talented bunch of people."
Leonard Nimoy was a recurring presence on The Big Bang Theory
In a sense, Nimoy actually did have one physical appearance on the show, though it wasn't one that you can verify without a high-powered microscope. In "The Big Bang Theory" season 2, episode 11, titled "The Bath Item Gift Hypothesis," Penny (Kaley Cuoco) forever wins the Christmas present game by giving Sheldon a napkin that was not only used but actually autographed by the "Star Trek" icon. Sheldon is naturally over the moon, thanks to both the gift itself (adorable) and the prospect of one day cloning a Leonard Nimoy of his own since he now has access to the actor's DNA (less adorable). As Nimoy explained in the interview, the napkin was very much a real thing:
"'Some time ago, they asked me if I would provide a napkin that I had used, and I did. They used it on the show as a gift to the Sheldon character. It has become one of the most highly talked about and most highly enjoyed episodes of all time, I understand. They are a wonderfully talented bunch of people, and it is a smart show that is full of talent."
Neither of these appearances (such as they are) really required any participation by Nimoy, of course — the napkin could easily have been a random prop and a good voice actor could probably have worked for the action figure role. However, both Nimoy and "The Big Bang Theory" went all out for both episodes. In the season 9 episode "The Spock Resonance," the show even completed an unofficial Leonard Nimoy trilogy by having the actor's son Adam interview mega-fan Sheldon for a documentary.
