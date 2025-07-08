Does Sadie Sink's Max Mayfield Die In Stranger Things?

The final season of "Stranger Things" will see the return of many familiar and beloved faces. In the Duffer Brothers' fond farewell to the show, the heroes of Hawkins will be going one last round with the villain who plagued their town for years, even before they knew he existed. However, it's currently unclear how Max Mayfield (future "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" star Sadie Sink, who joined the series in season 2) will factor into the equation.

Of all the characters who have fought against the terrors of the Upside Down, Max has perhaps endured some of the toughest challenges. Not only did she lose her brother Billy (Dacre Montgomery) when he became corrupted by the nightmarish realm's powers, but she also dared to take on Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower), the realm's monstrous ruler, directly, leaving her down for the count until further notice (if not permanently).

Indeed, while Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn) was rocking out in his last stand in "Stranger Things" season 4, Max was taking a severe hit that rocked the show's other heroes to their core. But what does it mean for the series' final showdown? How will they carry on without one of their group's greatest members, and will they have enough to push back one last time against their most powerful foe and ensure the Upside Down stays where it is for good? Well, before we even get to that, let's clear up a few things about Max, preferably to the tune of "Running Up That Hill."