The Gone Girl Writer's Follow-Up Was A Huge A24 Flop (Despite Its Star-Studded Cast)

Some novels are more difficult to adapt than others, and "Gone Girl" is fairly linear with a very specific narrator and narrative voice, whereas "Dark Places" has multiple narrators and perspectives, as well as taking place both in the past and the present, somewhat simultaneously in order to pace its mysteries. Amy Dunne, the protagonist of "Gone Girl," is a kind of girlboss villain for the ages, but Libby Day is more of a broken antihero, which is a tougher sell, too. Theron is great as Libby, with shades of her performances in Jason Reitman's "Tully" and "Young Adult," but unfortunately, the screenplay just doesn't deliver the story well enough for "Dark Places" to work.

"Dark Places" really is a killer novel, however, and thankfully, Flynn is going to get another chance to adapt the story, this time as a series for HBO. The story honestly would work much better as a series because it would allow for the flashback sequences to be more in-depth and have time to breathe, something the film just doesn't have. Not only that, but Flynn is going to have a much larger role this time around, co-showrunning the series with Brett Johnson ("Ray Donovan," "Mad Men") and co-creating and writing with Guerrin Gardner, her husband. While it's definitely a bummer that the "Dark Places" movie just didn't work, especially given that incredible cast, at least we're going to hopefully get an adaptation worthy of the source material. Only time will tell.