Mayim Bialik's Favorite The Big Bang Theory Moment With Jim Parsons

In Jessica Radloff's 2022 book "The Big Bang Theory: The Definitive, Inside Story of the Epic Hit Series," writer and executive Steve Molaro shared something interesting: adding Amy into "The Big Bang Theory" was a little complicated, largely because she was originally intended to just be "Sheldon, but girl." According to Molaro, the key was that they just let Bialik play Amy and see where it all went. "We, in the writers room, were into it, but we didn't know where it was going to go," Molaro said of this vital addition to the show's central cast. "But we went into it like we do with all additions to the show and all the characters: We're hopeful and trying to do our best to make it grow into something better and interesting; that was one of those that obviously did. But it took a little while to shake off the 'female Sheldon' description and let her become her own person."

"There was some negative attention when I joined the cast because some people held Sheldon very near and dear to them and didn't want him to change or become a cheesy boyfriend," Mayim Bialik clarified to Radloff. "To me, there was never a chance of that, and I think our writers actually handled that arc of him becoming more interested in romance very, very well."

In fact, Bialik — and Amy — became so beloved on set that Jim Parsons said he would do basically anything to keep both the actress and character on board. "I know at the audition they said they needed a female version of Sheldon, basically, but that's untenable long-term. There was no choice but to involve the character," Parsons shared. He continued: