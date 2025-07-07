This Revenge K-Drama Features A Different True Crime Story In Each Episode

As South Korean television, or K-dramas, continue to find growing success with international audiences, one genre that they particularly excel at are revenge thrillers. A recent standout is "Taxi Driver," which is not based on Martin Scorsese's ultra-violent crime movie but rather the webtoon series "The Deluxe Taxi (Red Cage)" by Carlos and Lee Jae-jin. Premiering in 2021, the series proved enormously popular with Korean audiences and was renewed for two additional seasons. Available to stream on Rakuten Viki, "Taxi Driver" has a unique premise that makes its visceral thrills all the more compelling to viewers worldwide.

"Taxi Driver" follows Kim Do-gi (Lee Je-hoon), a former special forces soldier who begins driving for the Rainbow Taxi Company and is haunted by witnessing his mother's brutal murder. Do-gi's taxi company offers a unique "revenge-call" service, with drivers carrying out vengeance on behalf of paying customers who were wronged in their own respective ways. The company is run by Jang Sung-chul (Kim Eui-sung), who has assembled a crack team ready to take on criminals who have escaped the law. There is an underlying story involving Do-gi's past, while the revenge cases taken on by the Rainbow Taxi Company usually span two episodes.

More than just a procedural series with a unique premise, there is a surprising amount of real-world inspiration behind "Taxi Driver."