Harry Potter's Tom Felton Starred In An Awful Action Movie With A 0% Rotten Tomatoes Score

Many of the child actors from the "Harry Potter" films have gone on to have rich and fulfilling movie careers. Emma Watson starred in hits like "Little Women" and "The Perks of Being a Wallflower." Daniel Radcliffe starred in one crazy passion project after another, and Rupert Grint (once dismissed as the weakest actor of the trio) has lately been proving himself with major roles in projects like "Servant" and "Knock at the Cabin."

Meanwhile, Tom Felton, who played Slytherin bad boy Draco Malfoy for eight movies, hasn't quite built a name for himself outside the "Harry Potter" franchise. His biggest role outside of "Potter" is probably still his performance in "Rise of the Planet of the Apes," where he played a Draco-esque character who tortures the apes before getting his well-deserved comeuppance. Felton also showed up for a season or two of the CW's "The Flash," but for the most part, his roles have been low-budget, poorly-received productions.

The first real sign that Felton might never successfully forge his own path outside the "Potter" series was with the 2017 action thriller "Stratton," an ambitious British movie that fell flat with both critics and regular viewers. With a 0% rating on the Tomatometer and a 23% rating from viewers, this movie was soon forgotten by pretty much everyone. Is it better to be disliked or forgotten entirely? Based on the critical response to "Stratton," the former might be preferable.

"It may sound like I'm really laying into 'Stratton' because I hated it," wrote critic Leigh Monson, "but hate would be much too strong a word for something so entirely devoid of passion." They continued: