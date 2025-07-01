This Netflix Monster Movie With 90% On Rotten Tomatoes Is A Must-Watch For Godzilla Fans

Fans of kaiju movies are always on the lookout for new giant monster movies to make their day, and fortunately, this is a great time to follow this genre. Apart from Japan's steady output of amazing films like Takashi Yamazaki's sublime "Godzilla Minus One," other countries have been upping their game considerably in the last decades. Hollywood has long since recovered from Roland Emmerich's 1998 "Godzilla," which was so awful that Toho's "Godzilla: Final Wars" gave its hated monster a humiliating second death in a fight against the real Godzilla. Between Matt Reeves' "Cloverfield," Guillermo del Toro's "Pacific Rim," and Legendary Pictures' ongoing MonsterVerse franchise, Tinseltown has been establishing itself as a reliable hotspot of kaiju entertainment, and in 2006, Korean director luminary Bong Joon Ho of "Parasite" and "Snowpiercer" fame put his own spin on the theme with one of the greatest monster movies ever made, "The Host."

There's still always room in the market for another truly great monster movie, though, especially one with a truly unique premise. Fortunately, Netflix has precisely that on offer. Fans of Godzilla should absolutely check out Roar Uthaug's 2022 Norwegian monster movie "Troll," which dives deep into ancient Norwegian mythology about massive trolls living deep within the country's mountains ... and brings it to modern age when a 150-foot mountain troll wakes up and heads toward the country's capital, Oslo. The movie boasts an impressive 90% Tomatometer score on Rotten Tomatoes, and with "Troll 2" slated to arrive on December 1, 2025, this is the perfect time to hop in on this smart, Nordic take on the kaiju genre.