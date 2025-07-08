How Rainn Wilson Really Felt When Steve Carrell Left The Office
One of the most recognizable stars of the century has shared his real feelings about one of the momentous moments in modern TV history.
This year, the most popular American sitcom of the 2000s celebrated its 20th anniversary. While the original British version of certainly made a significant impact in the comedy landscape, the American adaptation has more than usurped it in terms of its ubiquity and recognizability in the popular culture zeitgeist, much of which is due to the series' ensemble cast. During what is widely considered its golden era, the Scranton, Pennsylvania branch of the Dunder Mifflin Paper Company was led by its regional manager, Michael Scott (Steve Carell). Although the character began the series with a more abrasive, odious demeanor, Michael was rewritten to be more likable, while keeping many of his eccentricities. Even with some of his bizarre methods of leadership, Michael became one of the most beloved characters on television thanks to some stellar writing and the genius performance of six-time Emmy nominee Steve Carell (who, shamefully, never won a single time).
One of the most common critiques about "The Office" from critics and fans alike is that the show dipped in quality after Steve Carell's eventual departure from the series near the end of its seventh season. (That decline is discussed in /Film's ranking of the 10 worst episodes, which you can read here.) In terms of saying goodbye to Carell, one of his co-stars recently revealed his complex feelings about the whole ordeal.
Rainn Wilson acknowledges that The Office became a very different show without Michael
If Michael Scott is the most popular character of "The Office," Dwight Schrute is likely not too far behind. Brought to life by three-time Emmy nominee Rainn Wilson, Dwight is subject to much of the series' most memorable gags, and oftentimes, much of his charm is at its peak when he is alongside his boss and friend, Michael. While appearing on the "Good Guys" podcast with Josh Peck and Ben Soffer in June of 2025, Wilson reflected on the creative difficulties the series encountered with its main star leaving in season 7:
"When Steve left, then it was a little bit chaotic of trying to figure out the tone of the show and who's the lead and how are we telling these stories without, you know, the comic engine of the show, which is Michael Scott, and without one of the greatest comic actors in American history at the center of our show. That was also a struggle."
Prior to the premiere of "The Office" in spring 2005 on NBC, Steve Carell was notable for serving as a correspondent on "The Daily Show," and he'd made appearances in films such as "Bruce Almighty" and "Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy." A few months after the series first aired, Carell broke through on the big screen as a comedic leading man in "The 40-Year-Old Virgin," which catapulted him into superstardom. Noting Carell's burgeoning film career, Rainn Wilson acknowledged that the team at "The Office" anticipated that he would eventually leave the series:
"He was doing like 'Burt Wonderstone' and these big comedies. I'm forgetting all the names of them at the time, but ... 'Get Smart,' you know? [Movies] that were in 2,000 theaters at the multiplex. So, of course, he's going to leave 'The Office' when he can!"
What Steve Carell's career has looked like since leaving Dunder Mifflin
Although Steve Carell is arguably most recognized for Michael Scott, his career beyond "The Office" is quite prolific. An entire generation of children has grown up with him as the voice of Gru in the "Despicable Me" franchise, and he has continued his career in comedy films such as "Get Smart," "Dinner for Schmucks," "Crazy Stupid Love," and "Seeking a Friend for the End of the World."
Along with his prolific comedic filmography, Carell has also proven himself as a fascinating dramatic actor. Although "Little Miss Sunshine" (which came out before he left "The Office") is a comedy at heart, the film served as a brilliant showcase of his dramatic chops, and he further explored the dramatic side of his career in movies like "The Big Short," "Last Flag Flying," "Beautiful Boy," and "Vice." One of Carell's most transformative performances was in "Foxcatcher," which garnered him an Academy Award nomination for Best Actor, and most recently, he starred in "Succession" creator Jesse Armstrong's HBO film "Mountainhead" opposite Ramy Youssef, Cory Michael Smith, and Jason Schwartzman.
"The Office" is available to stream exclusively on Peacock.