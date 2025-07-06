Why Brad Pitt Didn't Star In Christopher Nolan's Inception

Every actor has passed on projects they probably shouldn't have. Bruce Willis regretted turning down "Ocean's Eleven" so much he showed up in one of the sequels, while Will Smith famously said "no" to "The Matrix" (then made a bizarre music video 25 years later where he inserts himself back into the movie in place of Keanu Reeves). But Brad Pitt seems to have a particular talent for passing on movies that ultimately turned out to be massive hits.

In fairness, when you're arguably the biggest movie star in the world, you're going to get offered pretty much every role under the sun. In Pitt's case, that means he's had to turn down a heck of a lot of films, many of which turned out to be major hits. He turned down "American Psycho," which certainly wasn't a cultural phenomenon but has developed a significant cult following of its own since the Christian Bale-led Brett Easton Ellis adaptation debuted. What must have been much more frustrating was when he turned down the "Bourne" movies for a Tony Scott-directed spy film that, let's just say, failed to make the impact that Matt Damon's seminal spy saga did. And like Smith, Pitt was also offered the role of Neo in "The Matrix" but turned it down. It wouldn't be the last big budget sci-fi film both stars passed on, either.

Back in 2010, Christopher Nolan was finally able to make his long-gestating dream-stealer movie, for which he'd written an 80-page treatment long before he helmed 2005's "Batman Begins" and became a sought-after filmmaker. After 2008's "The Dark Knight," the British director finally broke the story. More importantly, Warner Bros and Legendary were willing to shell out to realize his highly ambitious sci-fi action thriller. All Nolan needed was a cast, and it seems Pitt was one of the actors he had in mind. Alas, this would be another major success that the veteran star turned down.