Who Is Abeloth? The Terrifying Star Wars Villain, Explained

The Mortis arc on season 3 of "The Clone Wars" –- sometimes called the Mortis trilogy -– consisted of the episodes "Overlords," "Altar of Mortis" and "Ghosts of Mortis." This story took place on the strange world of Mortis, which would later become intrinsically tied to Abeloth, laying the foundations for her introduction. The Jedi Council became aware of Mortis when they received a Jedi distress signal that was over 2000 years old, coming from beyond the galaxy's Outer Rim. Anakin Skywalker, Obi-Wan Kenobi and Ahsoka Tano were sent to investigate, discovering a mysterious floating monolith. Within this structure, they discovered the realm of Mortis.

On Mortis, seasons changed with the time of day, bringing life and warmth in the days, while bitter rains swept the planet and plant life withered at night. The world's terrain was constantly shifting and changing as well. This mysterious realm was revealed to be a conduit through which the entirety of the Force flowed, its shifting seasons reflecting the balance between dark and light. The events that unfolded on Mortis would be reflected in the events unfolding across the galaxy, the Force's will being molded by all that occurred there.

Mortis was disconnected from the rest of the galaxy, removed from the natural flow of time, in order to safely contain its three inhabitants. Known as the Ones, or sometimes the Mortis Gods, these all-powerful beings embodied different aspects of the Force –- and were once the family of Abeloth.