A Disastrous Liam Neeson Sci-Fi Flop Was Almost Canceled

Peter Berg's 2012 would-be blockbuster "Battleship" was doomed from the start. The film was based on the popular Hasbro board game of the same name, wherein players attempt to guess the coordinates of their opponent's battleships on a hidden grid. The game boasted no characters or plot beyond that, however, making a feature film adaptation seem foolish by design; it's not so different from the idea of making a "Kool-Aid" movie, as seen in the satirical TV series "The Studio."

And it turned out to be just as disastrous as it sounded. "Battleship" was a massively expensive affair, sporting a budget of (by some reports) up to $220 million. Despite this, it was terribly unpopular, grossing $65.2 million domestically and $313.5 million overall. (By Hollywood standards, that's still a bomb.) It was also reviewed very poorly and currently boasts a decidedly "Rotten" score from hundreds of critics on Rotten Tomatoes. The film's premise is thin, and its characters are uninteresting. The movie also, bafflingly, incorporated a sci-fi element by having the titular battleship face off against marauding space aliens. It's a silly idea. Also, Taylor Kitsch didn't impress anyone as the lead, and no one cared about the underwritten roles for noteworthy names like Alexander Skarsgård, Liam Neeson, and Rihanna. No one, it seems, cared enough about the Hasbro board game to turn "Battleship" into a smash.

"Battleship" was one of those projects that Universal Pictures was determined to stubbornly push through, however, despite how misguided it was. In 2016, The New Yorker wrote an article on Adam Fogelson, the chairman of Universal at the time, and gave a few details on his involvement with "Battleship." It seems that Fogelson's time at Universal dovetailed with the notorious sale of Universal to Comcast in 2011, an event that came with a series of mandates from his new higher-ups. For a minute, it looked like "Battleship," already greenlit, would be shelved in the shuffle. It was only after a strong push — and an unwise increase in budget — that the film was revived.