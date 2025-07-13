Yellowstone Creator Taylor Sheridan Played Two Different Characters In The Same Franchise

Taylor Sheridan loves to cameo in his own stuff as much as he loves horses and creating characters in shows that make no sense. In the case of the "Yellowstone" universe, for example, the world-builder appeared across centuries when he starred in both the flagship series, "Yellowstone" as Travis Wheatley and also his best prequel series, "1883," as Charlie Goodnight, providing one of the rare occasions when fact and fiction collided.

Starring as two different characters in the same universe was something Sheridan should have been used to, though. Long before his name on a script meant as much as it does now, the go-to scribe for Paramount did double duty in another show in 1994 that housed massive talents in the making like Neve Campbell, Matthew Fox, and Jennifer Love-Hewitt. The show was "Party of Five," which spanned six years and spawned a spin-off series of its own (albeit a short-lived one) with "Time of Your Life." Sadly, the latter show only lasted one season before it was canceled, but that didn't stop Sheridan from appearing in both stories as two completely different characters that made minimal impact. Well, an award-winning writer has got to start out somewhere, right?