The Big Bang Theory Episode That Jim Parsons Found The Most Interesting For Sheldon Cooper

Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons) is a consistently rigid character throughout all 12 seasons of "The Big Bang Theory." While he eventually embraces romance with Amy Farrah Fowler (Mayim Bialik) and shows gratitude for his friends — things that once seemed like alien concepts to the socially awkward physicist — he's still fairly stuck in his self-absorbed ways. Sheldon also takes life way too seriously, but there is one episode that turns him into a silly goose — and it's the one Parsons finds the most interesting of the bunch.

In season 5's "The Werewolf Transformation" episode, Penny (Kaley Cuoco) cuts Sheldon's hair after his long-term barber bites the dust. The cut she gives him is different from the one Sheldon is used to, but rather than rejecting the change — like he normally would — he embraces it and starts living in a carefree manner, becoming a bongo-bashing barrel of laughs. Parsons enjoyed exploring this side of Sheldon's character, revealing why during a "Big Bang Theory" season 5 behind-the-scenes featurette:

"On a personal level, I really enjoyed getting to the episode where Penny ended up cutting [Sheldon's] hair. It was just fun to do — somewhat silly, but somewhat deeper meaning, this exploration with Sheldon of letting go."

Parsons noted that Sheldon's other silly moments on "The Big Bang Theory" were a result of him getting accidentally drunk — possibly referring to the time in "The Pants Alternative" where Penny gets him tipsy on wine, culminating with him taking off his clothes in front of his academic peers during a big speech. "The Werewolf Transformation," meanwhile, sees Sheldon loosening up by choice, and it marks yet another crucial development in his friendship with Penny.