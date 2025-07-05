Brad Pitt's Marvel Cameo Inspired An Amusing Gag In A Ryan Reynolds Kids' Movie

Brad Pitt might hold the record for briefest Marvel movie cameo, thanks to his role in Ryan Reynolds' "Deadpool 2." The Fox-produced Marvel movie was directed by David Leitch, who has long been Pitt's stunt double. Leitch was able to call in a favor and have Pitt join "Deadpool 2" in a two-second silent cameo. The movie saw Reynolds' Deadpool putting together a team of heroes called X-Force, only for almost the entire team to be immediately wiped out while attempting to parachute in high winds. Deadpool was forced to look on in horror as, one by one, his teammates were blown to grisly deaths.

One member of Deadpool's X-Force team was Vanisher. With the power of invisibility, Vanisher spent much of his brief stint in "Deadpool 2" unseen and silent. When Deadpool was interviewing X-Force candidates, Vanisher didn't turn up, setting up a gag in which Deadpool assumed the invisible hero was right in front of him, only to realize he was running late. As the team prepared for their skydive to intercept Cable, all that could be seen of Vanisher was his parachute, strapped to his invisible body.

When X-Force's one and only mission quickly went wrong, Vanisher was blown into some power lines. As he was electrocuted, his invisibility briefly dropped, and audiences were shocked to see Brad Pitt — although, sadly, not quite as shocked as Vanisher. That was all that was ever seen of Pitt as Vanisher, but Reynolds hilariously referenced the cameo in another more recent movie.