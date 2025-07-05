A Star Trek Rip-Off Series Had Patrick Stewart's Stamp Of Approval

Prior to playing Captain Picard on "Star Trek: The Next Generation," Patrick Stewart already had a little experience with science fiction. He played Gurney Halleck in David Lynch's 1984 adaptation of "Dune," and he had a small role in Tobe Hooper's naked-space-vampire movie "Lifeforce" the following year. After "Star Trek" launched him to worldwide fame, however, he seemed to play closer attention to the genre, and he began appearing in more fantastical films. Notably, he took the role of Professor X in multiple "X-Men" movies, most recently reprising his role in 2022's "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness."

During his initial "Star Trek" stint, Stewart was also very aware of what other sci-fi shows were out there. He didn't necessarily watch a lot of sci-fi TV, but he knew when something was or wasn't like "Star Trek: The Next Generation." Naturally, this came from living in the United States, where he was residing at the time. He was less aware of the TV shows that were airing back in his native England, however, a fact that nearly led to legal action. In 1993, it seems Stewart was not cognizant of the existence of "Red Dwarf," a sci-fi sitcom that aired on BBC Two from 1988 to 1999.

"Red Dwarf" is a rather hilarious comedy-slash-space-opera that told complex sci-fi stories but with a satirical approach. In the United States, it remains a cult phenomenon, but it was quite popular in England. "Red Dwarf" was adored enough to last for eight seasons, and it was eventually rebooted in 2009, racking up three additional seasons and two full-on TV movies. It even spawned several retrospectives, which included interviews with fans, blooper reels, and reminiscences.

In the 1998 "Red Dwarf" special, Stewart admitted that he once idly turned on the TV back in England in 1993 and saw a few minutes of "Red Dwarf." He felt almost immediately that it was a "Next Generation" rip-off and picked up the phone to call a lawyer. Luckily, he just as quickly noticed that it was funny.