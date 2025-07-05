Kevin Costner Was Cut From A Major Movie Early In His Career

Kevin Costner became a huge star in the 1980s and 1990s. He embodied a good, dependable All-American kind of guy, often playing golden boys in sports movies like "Bull Durham," "Tin Cup," and "Field of Dreams." He also has a passion for Westerns, winning Academy Awards for his sweeping romance between a Union solider and Native American woman, "Dances with Wolves." In recent years, he starred in "Yellowstone," a modern drama about a powerful ranching magnate. Most recently, he released his passion project, "Horizon: An American Saga — Chapter 1," which flopped at the box office, but gained some traction on VOD.

Like many up-and-coming actors, Costner's career began with a lot of bit parts or Z-grade movies with shoestring budgets. There was one role that could have opened the door to his eventual stardom earlier, but unfortunately, his scenes ended up on the cutting room floor. "The Big Chill" was directed by Lawrence Kasdan and co-written with Barbara Benedek. Kasdan had just penned the juggernauts "Raiders of the Lost Ark" and "Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back," and his dramedy follows former college friends reuniting at their friend's funeral after he takes his own life. Famously, "The Big Chill" features a rocking countercultural era soundtrack with artists such as Aretha Franklin and The Rolling Stones.

Costner was cast as the central friend, Alex. His character was supposed to be surrounded by a stellar ensemble of actors including Glenn Close, Kevin Kline, William Hurt, Tom Berenger, and Jeff Goldblum, and while those folks ended up starring in the movie, Costner's face is never shown. He does appear in a blink-and-you'll-miss-it shot of his dead body, and several scenes were shot that would have given us more insight into his character, but while a few details survive about those scenes, they've never been made available on any DVD or Blu-ray special features.