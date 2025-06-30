Does Jurassic World Rebirth Have A Credits Scene? A Spoiler-Free Guide

It didn't take too long for Universal Pictures to decide it was time to bring dinosaurs back to the big screen once again. Just three years after "Jurassic World Dominion," which was set up as something of a conclusion for the series, another new movie is headed to theaters this week in the form of "Jurassic World Rebirth." Directed by Gareth Edwards ("Godzilla," "Rogue One"), it's being billed as a new beginning for the long-running franchise. But is it going to be a one-off? Or is this movie setting up more to come?

Admittedly, credits scenes haven't been a big thing in the "Jurassic" movies over the years, though 2018's "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom" did have a post-credits scene that helped tease what we would see in "Dominion." So, does "Rebirth" have any such scenes that audiences need to be aware of? Do fans need to stay during the credits for this one? We're here to offer up a spoiler-free answer to that question. Seriously, there are no spoilers whatsoever so feel free to read on without fear. We're just here to arm viewers with the knowledge they need. Let's get to it.