Does Jurassic World Rebirth Have A Credits Scene? A Spoiler-Free Guide
It didn't take too long for Universal Pictures to decide it was time to bring dinosaurs back to the big screen once again. Just three years after "Jurassic World Dominion," which was set up as something of a conclusion for the series, another new movie is headed to theaters this week in the form of "Jurassic World Rebirth." Directed by Gareth Edwards ("Godzilla," "Rogue One"), it's being billed as a new beginning for the long-running franchise. But is it going to be a one-off? Or is this movie setting up more to come?
Admittedly, credits scenes haven't been a big thing in the "Jurassic" movies over the years, though 2018's "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom" did have a post-credits scene that helped tease what we would see in "Dominion." So, does "Rebirth" have any such scenes that audiences need to be aware of? Do fans need to stay during the credits for this one? We're here to offer up a spoiler-free answer to that question. Seriously, there are no spoilers whatsoever so feel free to read on without fear. We're just here to arm viewers with the knowledge they need. Let's get to it.
How many credits scenes does Jurassic World Rebirth have?
Put plainly, no, "Jurassic World Rebirth" doesn't have any sort of post-credits scenes to speak of. The movie says everything that it has to say before the credits roll. That doesn't necessarily mean there won't be a sequel or another movie after this, it just means that Universal and/or Edwards didn't feel the need to tee something up explicitly by attaching an extra scene of some kind.
"Rebirth" is leaning big on the horror vibes as opposed to being purely action oriented. The new movie takes place on a previously unexplored island with an entirely new cast of characters. We're also going to see several new dinosaurs, including the mutant D-rex. The official synopsis reads as follows:
Five years after the events of "Jurassic World Dominion," the planet's ecology has proven largely inhospitable to dinosaurs. Those remaining exist in isolated equatorial environments with climates resembling the one in which they once thrived. The three most colossal creatures across land, sea and air within that tropical biosphere hold, in their DNA, the key to a drug that will bring miraculous life-saving benefits to humankind.
David Koepp, who wrote the original "Jurassic Park." penned the script for "Rebirth." The cast is led by Scarlett Johnasson ("Black Widow"), Mahershala Ali ("Moonlight"), Jonathan Bailey ("Wicked"), Rupert Friend ("Obi-Wan Kenobi"), and Manuel Garcia-Rulfo ("6 Underground"). The ensemble also includes Luna Blaise ("Manifest"), David Iacono ("The Summer I Turned Pretty"), Audrina Miranda ("Lopez vs. Lopez"), Philippine Velge ("Station Eleven"), Bechir Sylvain ("BMF"), and Ed Skrein ("Deadpool").
"Jurassic World Rebirth" hits theaters on July 2, 2025.