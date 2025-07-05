Steven Spielberg's First Sci-Fi Movie Ever Is Impossible To Watch Today

The drive to make movies had been ingrained in Steven Spielberg ever since his folks took him to see "The Greatest Show on Earth" when he was just 6 years old. He even made a whole fictional recounting about it just a few years ago in "The Fabelmans," a film that's made certain familial elements within his oeuvre very interesting to recontextualize. Spielberg would grow an affinity for the medium, prompting him to make his own home movies across his teenage years. His first short, "The Last Gun," even led to him earning a merit badge in the Boy Scouts. About five years later, the aspiring filmmaker would set out to make his first feature, "Firelight," at 17 years old.

The science-fiction directorial debut was shot during weekends, in which Spielberg's friends, family, and high school classmates participated in its creation. "Firelight" followed a group of scientists investigating strange lights in the sky, as well as a slew of disappearances all around the town of Freeport, Arizona. The 2-hour-and-15-minute student film only screened once at the Phoenix Little Theatre on March 24, 1964, where it made a hefty $1 profit on a budget of $500. Tickets were sold at $1 per ticket, and one person seemed to have paid an extra dollar to push the box office over the edge at $501. If only young Spielberg knew at that moment he would grow up to rake in billions worldwide.

Being inside that theater feels like one of those "you just had to be there" moments in film history, not just because you would have received an early glimpse of a director who would become such a titanic filmmaking legend, but because that auditorium contained the only people who have seen "Firelight" as a completed feature from start to finish. Spielberg had lent some reels of the film to a Los Angeles production company to show off what he could do, but when they went bankrupt, they disappeared, as did his footage. There's maybe about three minutes of readily available footage floating around online as of this moment.

For cinephiles intent on seeing every corner of their favorite filmmakers, it must be maddening to have this one blind spot. Although, I'm sure anyone who's ever made a student film isn't exactly jumping at the gun to make them readily available so everyone can point out flaws you've already thought about 10 times over. I have a DVD of my short films from high school and college that the internet will never see (there's one floating around online, but you've gotta find it first).

With that said, "Firelight" is a fascinating curiosity. It not only acted as a stepping stone to projects like "'Amblin" and "Duel," but was also one of the key inspirations for a later film of his that would become one of the best pieces of science-fiction ever made.