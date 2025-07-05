An Animated IMAX Movie With The Simpsons Is Impossible To Watch Today

In the year 2000, to show off its newest technological capabilities, the IMAX Corporation produced a 44-minute demo film called "CyberWorld." It was its first in-house film presented in 3-D. "CyberWorld" played at the IMAX theater on the Universal Citywalk before eventually screening in IMAX theaters all over the world. It drew in enough tourists to earn over $16.6 million at the box office, making it a legit smash hit. Not bad for a film constructed mostly of clips from other movies and TV shows.

The idea of "CyberWorld" was to convert extant footage from recent hit films and known TV programs into 3-D and present them with a small amount of wholly original bookend material. In construction, "CyberWorld" was no different from a clip show or traditional TV retrospective. In execution, though, the 3-D (not to mention the outsize IMAX format) enhanced the clips greatly, making them a whole new experience.

The film opened with a computer-animated host character named Phig (Jenna Elfman) who served as a guide through the titular animation museum. She led the viewers to various screens within the museum, showing them the varied vignettes. The shorts included a dance sequence from the 1998 film "Antz," the CGI portion of "Homer³" (a segment from the "Simpsons" episode "Treehouse of Horror VI"), and the Pet Shop Boys' music video for "Liberation" (which is noted for its digital animation). "CyberWorld" also featured a few already-produced animated shorts, including "Monkey Brain Sushi," "KraKKen: Adventure of Future Ocean," "Joe Fly," and "Flipbook and Waterfall City." A short called "Tonight's Performance," made by REZN8 Studios, was produced specifically for "CyberWorld."

While Phig presented these shorts, she found that the CyberWorld museum was under attack from hungry bugs that liked to eat binary code. As such, Phig had to find the bugs — which were played by Matt Frewer and Canadian actor Robert Smith (no relation to the guy from The Cure) — and destroy them ... as the folks who saw "CyberWorld" in theaters, and probably only those folks, would know.