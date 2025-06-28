James Cameron Is Taking An Important Cue From Steven Spielberg For His Atomic Bomb Drama

Back in September of 2024, /Film reported that James Cameron was starting production on a new film called "The Last Train From Hiroshima," based on the Charles R. Pellegrino book of the same name, as well as Pellegrino's forthcoming follow-up "Ghosts of Hiroshima." This announcement was startling, as Cameron has said that he would — and so far has — work exclusively on "Avatar" films for the remainder of his directorial career. "Avatar: Fire and Ash," his third "Avatar" picture, is due out in theaters on December 19, 2025, and he fully intends to make a Part 4 (currently slated for 2029).

"The Last Train From Hiroshima" is, as the title implies, an historical novel told mostly from the perspective of the real-life Tsutomu Yamaguchi, one of the only people who have survived both the nuclear bomb explosion on Hiroshima on August 6, 1945, and also the nuclear bomb explosion in Nagasaki on the 9th. The book covers the events leading up to the bomb, the actual events of the days of destruction, and the immediate aftermath. Pellegrino's first book came under some fire for lies about accreditation and the inclusion of testimonies that may not be true, but Cameron wanted to tell the story anyway, having met Yamaguchi only days before his death in 2010.

According to a new report from Deadline, Cameron has been thinking about "Last Train" a lot, even going so far as to consult with another noted blockbuster filmmaker, Steven Spielberg, about how one handles this kind of material. To date, most of Cameron's films have been fantasy or sci-fi movies, "Titanic" being the one notable exception. Spielberg also spent most of his career making sci-fi and fantasy movies while also periodically turning to historical dramas, so he was a good director to seek words of advice from.

Spielberg said that it was a filmmaker's responsibility to make their film as intense as possible.